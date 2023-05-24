Pacers player to drive pace car at 107th Indianapolis 500

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots in front of Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kings won 110-109. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Pacers’ guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had a breakout season in 2022-2023, has been named honorary pace car driver for the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Haliburton will drive the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible and lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of “the greatest spectacle of racing.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to be given the opportunity to drive the Pace Car and lead the field to start the Indy 500. Basketball and racing are big in Indiana, and it’s such a cool experience to represent the Pacers at the biggest race in the world.” Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers guard

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Haliburton was named an NBA All-Star for the first time, and became the first player in NBA history to average 20 or more points, 10 or more assists, and shoot 40 percent or better from three-point range.

He became the first player to record 40+ assists and no turnovers over any three-game span in NBA history.

Haliburton was originally selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings and traded to the Pacers during the 2021-2022 season. He has averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals over 191 games during three seasons with the Kings and Pacers.

Corvette has paced “the greatest spectacle in racing” more times than any car. The 2023 race marks the 34th time for Chevrolet to pace dating back to 1948 and the 20th time overall since 1978.