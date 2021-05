Month of May

Paretta Autosport fan wears side braid to support team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The female-led Paretta Autosport team has been stealing headlines in the buildup to the Indy 500.

One young fan, Elena Jimerson, caught the team’s attention by wearing a side braid like many of the team members.

News 8’s Brenna Donnelly talked to Jimerson about why Paretta team means so much to her.