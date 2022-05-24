Month of May

Parking and road restrictions start Thursday of race weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Police Department is reminding race fans, local residents and businesses to prepare for heavy traffic and restricted parking areas as we are approaching race weekend.

Parking restrictions begin Thursday

Police say that no parking will be allowed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Sunday on the south and east sides of any street in the area bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west, and Crawfordsville Road on the south.

Speedway police say there will be no parking in other areas as well.

Road closures

In an effort to increase safety and security of race fans, Georgetown Road will be closed south of 25th Street starting at 6 a.m. race morning. Local residents are advised to make arrangements for this temporary traffic restriction.

Race fans with placards who are accustomed to entering IMS Gate 7 will have to enter though Gate 2 or 10.

After the race has ended, Georgetown Road will remain closed until majority of race pedestrians have cleared the roadway. Police expect this closure to last an hour after the race.

16th Street will also be closed between East Olin Avenue to the West 16th Street roundabout at noon until the end of the race.

Fans will not be able to get onto 16th Street from Polco Street because it will be blocked at 10th Street.

Reminder for Speedway residents and businesses

SPD is reminding local residents and businesses of the heavy traffic and safety concerns before the race Sunday. Traffic restrictions will begin at lap 180 of the race.

Generally around that time, police will start road restrictions to help fans get out of Speedway.

Once the roads are filled with people leaving the track, police say it will be extremely difficult traveling in and out of Speedway.

Speedway police have more information about the race on their Facebook.