Month of May

Patients of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital will kick off 500 Festival Rookie Run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Thousands of families are expected to flood Monument Circle during the 500 Festival Kids’ Day on Sunday.

It is the state’s largest free outdoor kids’ festival ahead of the Indianapolis 500 from 12-4 pm.

Three patients of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent will have the honor of waving the green flag ahead of the Rookie Run heats.

Quincy Gant, Kayson McPherson and Zoe White are patients waiving the flag.

The children’s hospital said Gant, 8, is a funny and basketball-loving kid who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

McPherson, 7, is described as a very active and playful who received a successful and life-saving kidney transplant in 2019.

News 8’s interviewed White before the event. Her mother said she has battled type 1 diabetes since the age of 5.

Vice President of Pediatrics at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Meg Zakrzewski said there will be several heats in the Rookie Run with kids ages 3-11.

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital is a presenting sponsor. There will also be a Rookie Run fitness zone and obstacle course.