Penske announces new IndyCar documentary series ‘100 Days to Indy’ to launch in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is getting its own behind-the-scenes docuseries.

“100 Days to Indy” will air on WISH-TV and other affiliates of The CW across the nation in 2023. VICE TV will also re-air the show.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will document the lead up to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said in a statement. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both VICE and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a newer and more youthful audience.”

The 100-day lead-up to the Indianapolis 500 is typically filled with drama: hopefuls trying to secure their rides, teams fine-tuning their machines as they attempt to secure pole position and the heartbreak of being bumped from the field of 33.

Will Power captured his second IndyCar title in 2022. He said he’s excited about what the show can do for the racing series.

“The amount of exposure, and the fact that people will be able to see us behind the scenes, to see what goes into a race weekend, and all the preparation leading up to it,” Power said. “Family life in the bus lot, bachelor parties if we’re talking about Alex Rossi and Conor Daly. It’s so exciting.”

Alexander Rossi, winner of the 2016 Indianapolis 500 and now a driver for Arrow McLaren SP, said the show is an opportunity to put IndyCar in front of a younger demographic.

“The big thing is introducing people to this special sport and this special place that we’re at. I think if you look at the hard numbers from what our average fanbase is, it’s a slightly older average age than we want,” Rossi said. “VICE and CW are going to aim to bring in a new demographic people that are still passionate about cars, passionate about motorsports and show them a sport and race that they’ve been missing their whole lives.”

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 was an action-packed event that went down to the wire with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson narrowly holding off Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward after a late restart with two laps to go.

“‘100 Days to Indy’ is a high-octane adventure grounded in emotional sports storytelling,” said Brad Schwartz, president, Entertainment, The CW Network. “Alongside our partners at VICE Media Group, Penske Entertainment and NTT INDYCAR SERIES, we have come together to deliver a series that will follow these champions of the racetrack and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Airdates for the show are yet to be announced.

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 28, 2023. Tickets are available here.

The 2023 IndyCar season kicks off March 5 in St. Petersburg, Fla.