Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field

Will Power, of Australia, watches as Simona De Silvestro, of Switzerland, drives during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske had an uncharacteristically slow first day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying and Will Power will have to avoid being bumped from the 33-car field when the lineup is finalized.

Power and Simona de Silvestro in a Penske-backed car are among the five drivers vying for the final three spots in race in Sunday’s shootout.

It was 1995 the last time cars owned by Roger Penske failed to make the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon was fastest Saturday.

On Sunday, the top nine drivers will compete for the pole, and the bottom five drivers — Will Power, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball, Simona De Silvestro and RC Enerson — will try to secure positions 31-33.

