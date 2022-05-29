Month of May

Penske writes letter to fans on race day morning

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Of the 325,000 people at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, no one may be more excited than Roger Penske.

Penske took over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar on November 2019. Due to COVID, the Indianapolis 500 race has not run with full capacity since 2020.

Penske shared his excitement with a letter to fans on Sunday morning on social media.