Penske writes letter to fans on race day morning

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Of the 325,000 people at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, no one may be more excited than Roger Penske.
Penske took over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar on November 2019. Due to COVID, the Indianapolis 500 race has not run with full capacity since 2020.
Penske shared his excitement with a letter to fans on Sunday morning on social media.
“Welcome to one of the greatest days of the year- Indianapolis 500 race day. We are so excited to open our doors wide at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and welcome all of our fans back to experience “The greatest spectacle in racing,” Penske said.
“For the first time since 2019, there will be a full capacity crowd in attendance to watch the Indianapolis 500, and I know our NTT IndyCar Series teams and drivers will put on a great show. With more than 325,000 fans joining us today at IMS, we are proud to once again host the world’s largest single-day sporting event,” Penske said.
“There is nothing like the excitement, pageantry and tradition of Indy 500 race day. On Memorial Day weekend, there is no greater Indianapolis tradition than honoring our nation’s heroes as we salute the men and women of our armed forces,” Penske said.
“Our IMS team has been working hard to make sure that everything is ready and we look forwards to providing a world-class experience at the Speedway as we welcome all of our guests back with open arms,” Penske said.
“Thank you for your passion and your dedication to our sport and the Indianapolis 500. We are so happy and grateful to welcome you all back home again,” Penske said.
Sincerely,
Roger Penske