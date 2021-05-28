Month of May

Plenty of pre-race rituals in the Indy 500 field

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — We are now just days away from the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

As the drivers try to get in the right state of mind, there are plenty of pre-race rituals to consider, beginning on the eve of “the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“Panda Express the night before, that’s like the all time best place in the world to eat. I love Panda Express, it’s great,” said Dreyer and Reinbold’s Sage Karam said. “I started doing that a few years ago and that stuck with me, so I’ll be there on Saturday night.”

On Sunday, the real superstitions show up. Each driver has their own routine, each one believes it increases their odds of ultimately drinking the milk.

“I only get in the car from the left side, I always put on my left racing shoe on first, and I have a lucky underwear for race day – washed,” said Chip Ganassi’s Tony Kanaan.

“For me, it really starts kind of the way you put the helmet on, right glove before left glove, getting in from the left side of the car,” added Team Penske’s Scott Dixon, “You know, it’s always those kind of things that switch you into race mode.

“I’m a very superstitious person, but that’s on my day to day even to when I have a shower everyday it’s superstitious,” said Max Chilton.