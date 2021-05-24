Month of May

Plenty of seats remain on sale for coronavirus-limited Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s website on Monday showed plenty of seats up for grabs despite the reduced capacity for the coronavirus pandemic.

Only the B and E stands inside Turn 1, and the Paddock’s stands opposite the Pagoda are sold-out.

Race fans must buy seats for the race; unlike previous years, no general admission is being offered due to the pandemic.

Doug Boles, president of the speedway, said Saturday that a decision had not yet been made on whether to tape-delay the broadcast in the Indianapolis area. He said a decision on the “blackout” would be made sometime after qualifications.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be at 40% capacity — that’s 135,000 race fans — for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 due to the pandemic, IMS announced in May. All concerts have also been canceled, including the popular race-day Snake Pit concert. With 135,000 fans, the race would be the largest sport event to date during the pandemic.

The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day throughout the entire property.

In March, track and IndyCar owner Roger Penske said that 170,000 tickets had been sold for the 2021 race.

The 2020 race was moved from May to August due to the pandemic. It had no fans.

