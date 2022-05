Month of May

Qualifications to start an hour earlier due to anticipated rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway has moved up the start time for Saturday’s qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 in anticipation of afternoon rain.

Morning practices will be cut to a half-hour, with the first starting at 8:30 a.m.

Qualifying was moved up by an hour to 11 a.m. Qualifying will run until its previously scheduled end time of 5:50 p.m., weather permitting, with starting spots 13 through 33 locked in.