Race fans pull out checkered flags again for Spectacle of Homes competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Race fans are preparing to come “Back Home Again” this year for the 500 Spectacle of Homes competition.

This campaign is getting Hoosiers ready for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29.

After a successful 2021 campaign, 500 Spectacle of Homes will return this year to encourage race fans to decorate their homes and yards in race themes. Race fans are also encouraged to host porch parties.

“One of the most important lessons we learned here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the last two years is that the Indy 500 is nothing without its incredible fans and passionate community that support this race in ways that no other sports organization experiences,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “I’m proud to show off our signature Hoosier hospitality and work with so many community partners to offer fun, exciting and meaningful events and programs that get race fans involved and support the organizations that help our community thrive.”

The winners of the monthlong 500 Spectacle of Homes will be selected May 25.

Winners will get a visit from IndyCar drivers and be entered into a drawing for a chance to ride on the IMS float in the AES 500 Festival Parade on May 28.

Race fans can register their homes on the IMS website.

More information about this year’s programs can be found on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website.