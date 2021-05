Month of May

Racing legend A.J. Foyt expects ‘great day for the fans’ at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A.J. Foyt has been to Indianapolis Motor Speedway countless times, but he’s rarely seen racing conditions as good as the ones for the 105th running of the Indy 500.

The four-time Indy 500 champion told News 8’s Anthony Calhoun it almost felt like last year’s race didn’t happen because fans weren’t able to attend.

“I’m just glad to see the people here and be back like old times,” Foyt said.

