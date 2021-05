Month of May

Racing trailblazer Willy T. Ribbs reflects on his legacy, what makes the Indy 500 so special

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – In 1991, Willy T. Ribbs became the first Black driver to race in the Indy 500.

News 8’s Anthony Calhoun caught up with Ribbs to discuss his memories of the 1991 race.

“The focus was just being in this race,” Ribbs recalled.

Ribbs also explained why drivers treasure the Indy 500 so much.

“This is the biggest race on the planet,” Ribbs said. “There’s nothing even close to it.”

