Record-breaking front row is set, now we wait

INDIANAPOLIS — (WISH) The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 promises to be one of the best, and fastest ever.

Records were shattered in qualifying on Sundy and the annual front row photo was taken this morning on the yard of bricks.

2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou earned his first career pole, becoming the first Spaniard to take the top spot, with a four-lap average speed of 234.217 mph.

Rinus VeeKay will start second after his four-lap average of 234.211. That’s the second-closest margin in terms of speed between the top two qualifiers in Indy 500 history.

Felix Rosenqvist earned the outside front-row starting spot after qualifying third at 234.114.

The fastest lap ever in qualifying was Arie Luyendyk’s lap of 236.986, which was not eligible for a pole time.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday.