Month of May

Remote-control robots lets IndyCar drivers virtually race against kids at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some kids on Monday night got to compete against some of their favorite IndyCar drivers.

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health had a virtual robot racing event with Josef Newgarden and Will Power using electronic tablets at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the kids participating from the hospital prior to Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

The IndyCar drivers and kids used remote-control robots to race each other. The kids tested their skills against the professional drivers on an even playing field.

Power says it was a great way for the kids to take part in a Month of May event. “It’s really cool to do something for the kids that are in the hospital to make their afternoon a little fun getting to race us and then getting to watch us on TV on Sunday.”

In years past, the drivers met with the kids in person at Riley, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was virtual.