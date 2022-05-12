Month of May

Retired Marines leader to give keynote at 500 Festival Memorial Service

U.S. Marines Brig. Gen. John Jansen delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Amphibious Landing Exercise at the Marines headquarters in Manila on Oct. 4, (Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A retired Marine lieutenant general who’s an Indianapolis native will be the keynote speaker at the American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service.

Retired Lt. Gen. John Jansen recently retired from the Marines as deputy commandant of programs and resources within headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The free, public service will be 4 p.m. May 26 at the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis. The event will be livestreamed at WISHTV.com.

WISH-TV will broadcast a taping of the service commercial-free at 10 a.m. May 30, which is Memorial Day. MyINDY-TV 23 also will air the service at 2 p.m. May 30.

According to the 500 Festival organization, Jansen attended St. Lawrence Grade School and Chatard High School. He graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Kelley School of Business. He is married to Ann Milton Jansen, also of Indianapolis, and has three children and a daughter-in-law.

Sponsors of the service include The American Legion, OneAmerica, Rolls-Royce, 95.5 WFMS, and WISH-TV.