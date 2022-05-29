Month of May

RLL’s Lundgaard, Harvey return to ‘Neverland’ for Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey are two of the drivers hoping to make a jump in the standings on Sunday.

The drivers gave their thoughts on raceday morning to News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

“This place is so awesome,” Harvey said. “It’s like going to Neverland, you know, it’s where we go to try and not get old and I just love this place so much.”

Sunday will be Harvey’s sixth Indianapolis 500.

Lundgaard will be making his Indianapolis 500 debut.

They’ll start in row 11.

Lundgaard is currently 17th in the IndyCar series standings while Harvey is 21st.

The Indianapolis 500 is worth twice as many points as a standard IndyCar race and offers drivers a chance to change their fortunes in the standings.