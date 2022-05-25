Month of May

Rockin’ on Main in Speedway to feature 2 bands, food trucks, axe throwing

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Speedway is celebrating the month of May with the annual Rockin’ on Main event.

It’s happening from 5-10 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Speedway between 14th and 16th streets.

Attendees will enjoy live music by Barbender and Living Proof, food trucks and axe throwing.

Barbender is scheduled to play from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Living Proof is scheduled to play from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is also kid-friendly. There will be a kid zone with bounce houses and games available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be multiple shops and restaurants to enjoy.