Month of May

Rossi renames 1st of downtown streets ahead of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 is just over a month away.

If you need a reminder that the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is right around the corner just look up.

Alexander Rossi was the first IndyCar driver to see his name on the street signs in downtown Indianapolis.

The annual tradition of “renaming” the streets near Monument Circle kickstarted the monthlong celebration that transforms Indy into the “Racing Capital of the World.”

“This town, this city really comes alive when we get to the month of May. The past two years have been abnormal, for obvious reasons. I think we as drivers have really missed that experience,” Rossi said. “That’s what makes the Indy 500 what it is, everything and the build up and the tradition, and it’s great to be here hanging street signs and kind of signaling the start of the month.”

IndyCar kicks off the month of May this Sunday in Birmingham, the final race before the first green flag drops here at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.