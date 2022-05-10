Month of May

Sarah Fisher to drive 2023 Corvette Pace car at Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Sarah Fisher, former IndyCar Series driver and the fastest woman in Indianapolis 500 history, will drive the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition Pace and lead the field to the green flag at the start of the race May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fisher has broke many records including becoming the first woman to win the pole position for the INDYCAR SERIES race at Kentucky Speedway in 2002 and the first female driver to earn a top-three finish in IndyCar series competition. She continues to hold the record for the fastest four-qualifying speed of 229.439 mph in 2002.

“Driving the Pace Car is just as special of an honor. And to have served in that role for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since Johnny Rutherford retired, I’ve had many great memories to add to my career,” said Fisher.

After her driving career, Fisher turned to team ownership, assisting two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with his first ride in the INDYCAR SERIES. After leaving the team ownership role, she now co-owns the successful Speedway Indoor Karting facilities in Speedway and Daytona Beach with her husband.

The Indianapolis 500 Corvette Z06 Pace Car includes:

The all-new 5.5 LT6, creating the highest horsepower of 670

Carbon ceramic brakes

Carbon fiber rear wing

Aerodynamic ground effects

Fisher competed in the Indianapolis 500 on nine occasions between 2000 and 2010.