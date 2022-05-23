Month of May

See the 2022 Indianapolis 500 spotter guide

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 23: From left to right NTT IndyCar drivers Rinus VeeKay (21) and Alex Palou (10) and Scott Dixon (10) pose for a front row photo for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — IndyCar has released the official spotter guide for the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Several cars will be running special liveries for the race.

Team Penske will run different looks compared to the races earlier this season. Scott McLaughlin will race in the classic yellow Pennzoil livery for the race.

Arrow McLaren SP will race in an alternate livery designed with the Undefeated. Drivers Pato O’Ward, Juan Pablo Montoya and Felix Rosenqvist will race in similar designs but with varying colors.

Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson and Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing will be in their familiar liveries, while Alex Palou will run in an alternative NTT Data livery and Tony Kanaan will be in a car sponsored by American Legion.

🇺🇸 Proud to be racing along side you @JimmieJohnson. What a special livery for the #Indy500 honoring veterans on Memorial Day weekend. #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/2VcKeunRfi — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) April 20, 2022

Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport will race in a special Pride-themed livery that is a variation of his usual DHL look. All of the Andretti Autosport cars will race with a special “Lupus Warrior” purple ribbon on their mirrors in honor of a team member.

This May, @DHLUS brings #DeliveredWithPride to the big stage for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500! 🌈 New for this year is the partnership between @DHLUS and @GLSEN to end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. 🔗 https://t.co/SydbzyIdoB#AllAndretti pic.twitter.com/01FFRAY4b9 — Andretti Autosport / #AllAndretti (@FollowAndretti) April 20, 2022

Ed Carpenter Racing will have a special orange livery for Rinus VeeKay, who finished third in qualifying. Team owner Ed Carpenter will race in a livery that was previously seen on Rinus VeeKay’s car in Long Beach.

Going orange for the #Indy500! @BitNile gave me the freedom to help design the car in my favorite color and add some Dutch details into the design. Can’t wait to challenge for the win, thanks @ToddAultIII! pic.twitter.com/MvyzhVnThq — Rinus VeeKay (@rinusveekay) May 10, 2022

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Sage Karam will again run in a AES Indiana/500 Festival-sponsored livery.

JR Hildebrand of A.J. Foyt Enterprises will also debut a special “Homes for our Troops” livery.