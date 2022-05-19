Month of May

Singer /actor Jordan Fisher to sing national anthem before Indianapolis 500

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Jordan Fisher attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Singer and actor Jordan Fisher will sing the national anthem prior to the Indianapolis 500.

Fisher is known for portraying Evan in the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hanson.” He’s also been involved with “Rent Live,” “Grease Live!,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “Moana,” and “The Flash” on CW.

Fisher also won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017.

“The national anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and Jordan is ready to welcome fans back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a memorable and emotional performance at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a statement.

The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is May 29. Tickets can be purchased here.