Month of May

Speedway-area restaurants prep for race day

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Local restaurants have prepped food for Indy 500 weekend.

“We have fried potatoes. They’re to die for! I mean they’re really good,” said Elizabeth Glober, owner of Charlie Brown’s Pancake & Steak House. “And I’ll tell you, racing month, the fans really take over.”

Glober said she finds her restaurant special because of the drivers and their crews that will come in and eat.

At Mike’s Speedway Lounge, they plan on having a set menu.

“The Spanish burger, the Italian sausage with green peppers and onions, or a pulled pork sandwich that will run for $10,” said Kelly Turner, the general manager.

Turner said they will only let people that are 21 and older this year.

Down the road from Mike’s Speedway Lounge is Fundae’s.

“We have over a hundred flavors. We have gluten free flavors,” said Kas Miller, owner of Fundae’s. “We got dairy-free options. We just have something for everybody.”

For the Indy 500, they’re serving up a giant shake called the Freakshake.

“We’re all about samples. We’d love for you to come in and try as many samples as you want,” said Miller. “We don’t limit those. You can sit inside or outside and just watch Main Street and all the excitement that is here.”