Start times of GMR Grand Prix and Indy Lights Grand Prix move up

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Saturdays GMR Grand Prix and the Indy Lights Grand Prix races move up in their start times due to weather conditions.

According to a news release, IndyCar officials have moved up the start time of the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to 3:07 p.m.

The start time for the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 moves up, as the green flag for the NTT IndyCar Series’ developmental series will fly at 1:05 p.m., officials say.

Live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix and the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis begins at 3:00 p.m. on NBC, Peacock Premium and the IndyCar Radio Network.