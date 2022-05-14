Month of May

Start times of GMR Grand Prix and Indy Lights Grand Prix move up

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Saturdays GMR Grand Prix and the Indy Lights Grand Prix races move up in their start times due to weather conditions.

According to a news release, IndyCar officials have moved up the start time of the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to 3:07 p.m.

The start time for the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 moves up, as the green flag for the NTT IndyCar Series’ developmental series will fly at 1:05 p.m., officials say.

Live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix and the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis begins at 3:00 p.m. on NBC, Peacock Premium and the IndyCar Radio Network.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

National /

South Africa in new surge of COVID from versions of omicron

International /

G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

International /

IMPD: 3 people shot, found in vehicles

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.