Month of May

Stefan Wilson explains strange Saturday of Qualifying on WISH-TV Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of the No. 25 car joined Olivia Ray live on WISH-TV to describe his struggles on Day 1 of Qualifying.

Engine trouble sent his crew scrambling during Saturday’s morning practice session, and Stefan Wilson was never able to turn four-laps thanks to a weather shortened qualifying day.

He will start in the back row next Sunday at the 106th Indianapolis 500.