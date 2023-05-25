Stefan Wilson in good spirits after successful surgery for crash injury

IndyCar series driver Stefan Wilson (24) poses for his official photo at the yard of bricks after qualifying for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 20, 2023, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dreyer & Reinbold Cusick Motorsports released a surgery update Thursday morning on Stefan Wilson, the IndyCar driver who crashed Monday during practice.

Cusick Motorsports said in a statement that Wednesday night, Stefan underwent surgery at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after he fractured the 12th thoracic vertebrae in his lower back.

It was said in the statement that surgery was successful, and Stefan is in good spirits and ready to start recovery.

Wilson had qualified 25th for Sunday’s race until he was knocked out because of the injury.