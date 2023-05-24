Stefan Wilson to undergo surgery for crash injury

IndyCar series driver Stefan Wilson (24) poses for his official photo at the yard of bricks after qualifying for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 20, 2023, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Dreyer & Reinbold Cusick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Stefan Wilson, the IndyCar driver who was in a crash during Monday’s practice, will need to undergo surgery for his injury.

It was announced on Twitter Monday that Wilson had fractured the 12th thoracic vertebrae in his lower back and was being treated for the break at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

In Tuesday’s announcement made on Twitter, the group says Wilson stayed in the hospital overnight for evaluation. After further evaluation and care, hospital staff determined Wilson will need surgery to stabilize the fractured area.

Wilson had qualified 25th for Sunday’s race, until he was knocked out because of the injury.

Cusick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Graham Rahal would drive in Wilson’s place for the Indy 500. Wilson wished Rahal luck from his hospital room in a video Tweet, saying “he’s glad to see Graham taking over the role” and he “couldn’t thank everyone on the team enough.”

Wilson’s surgery is currently scheduled for Wednesday. He says in the Tweet that now his focus will be on recovery, and he’s already looking forward to getting back to the race in 2024.