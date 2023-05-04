Stuff an Indy 500 pace car with supplies for families with children in the hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Get ready for the Indianapolis 500 by helping families in a time of need.

For the first time, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana hosts the Stuff a Pace Car event at the House on Limestone Street from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday.

The top 10 needed items include:

Liquid dish detergent

Liquid hand soap

Liquid laundry detergent

Liquid dishwasher detergent

Paper towels

Ziploc bags

Multi-surface cleaner

Chapstick

Feminine products

Dryer sheets

Donors will have the opportunity to take a picture with the pace car and meet two of the 500 Festival princesses outside the house.