Stuff an Indy 500 pace car with supplies for families with children in the hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Get ready for the Indianapolis 500 by helping families in a time of need.
For the first time, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana hosts the Stuff a Pace Car event at the House on Limestone Street from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday.
The top 10 needed items include:
- Liquid dish detergent
- Liquid hand soap
- Liquid laundry detergent
- Liquid dishwasher detergent
- Paper towels
- Ziploc bags
- Multi-surface cleaner
- Chapstick
- Feminine products
- Dryer sheets
Donors will have the opportunity to take a picture with the pace car and meet two of the 500 Festival princesses outside the house.