Stuff an Indy 500 pace car with supplies for families with children in the hospital

(Provided Photo/Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Indiana)
by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Get ready for the Indianapolis 500 by helping families in a time of need.

For the first time, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana hosts the Stuff a Pace Car event at the House on Limestone Street from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday.

The top 10 needed items include:

  • Liquid dish detergent
  • Liquid hand soap
  • Liquid laundry detergent
  • Liquid dishwasher detergent
  • Paper towels
  • Ziploc bags
  • Multi-surface cleaner
  • Chapstick
  • Feminine products
  • Dryer sheets

Donors will have the opportunity to take a picture with the pace car and meet two of the 500 Festival princesses outside the house.

(Provided Photo/Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Indiana)

