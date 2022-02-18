Month of May

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is just 100 days away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are just 100 days away from the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles stopped by Daybreak preview the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Boles said the venue is planning a day of racing without capacity restrictions for the first time since 2019.

“We are 100% focused on a full capacity venue. We aren’t even contingency planning right now, we’re also paying attention if that happens. But right now we’re are full throttle,” Boles said.

On Thursday, IMS announced acts for the Snake Pit EDM concert. DJ/producer Martin Garrix will headline and deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw will also perform. Most of those acts were set to perform in 2020 before the Snake Pit was canceled and the race was run without fans in attendance.

Boles also cleared the air on changes to rules on coolers for the event after it was announced that coolers are not allowed in the Snake Pit. Coolers will still be allowed into other areas of IMS.

“Coolers are absolutely allowed at the track,” Boles said. “That is such a part of the tradition.”

While Carb Day concerts have not yet been announced, Boles laid out his vision.

“All I care is that Carb Day is a party,” Boles said. “So whatever we announce in the next couple of weeks, I want it to be a big party. I want people come out and just be thankful that we can all gather again on that Friday.”

Tickets can be purchased now for the Indianapolis 500 and wristbands can be purchased for Snake Pit entry.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 29.

IndyCar kicks off the 2022 season Feb. 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida.