‘This Is Us’ actor Ventimiglia to be Indy 500 honorary starter

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Milo Ventimiglia attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor Milo Ventimiglia from NBC’s “This Is Us” will be the honorary starter at the Indianapolis 500.

Ventimiglia will wave the green flag at the start of the race.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Racing Capital of the World and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on the drama series. He’s been nominated for three Emmy awards.