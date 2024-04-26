Westfield High School Marching Band invited to perform in 500 Festival Parade

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The 500 Festival has selected 12 marching bands from across Indiana, as well as three from other states, to perform in the 68th annual AES 500 Festival Parade on Saturday, May 25, in downtown Indianapolis.

Westfield Marching Band from Hamilton County has been invited to perform again and help celebrate this year’s theme, “Iconic Moments in Indy.”

On the day before the Indianapolis 500, these 15 nationally recognized bands will march the streets of downtown Indianapolis for one of the nation’s largest parades, the AES 500 Festival Parade. The selected marching bands will perform for more than 200,000 spectators lining the two-mile parade route.

Hoosiers bands to perform in the 2024 AES 500 Festival Parade include:

Westfield Marching Band, Westfield High School

Pendleton Heights Marching Band, Pendleton Heights High School

Western Marching Panthers, Western High School (Russiaville)

Mater Dei Marching Wildcats, Mater Dei High School (Evansville)

Purdue All-American Marching Band, Purdue University (West Lafayette)

Indianapolis Public Schools All City Marching Band

Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association (Indianapolis)

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard (Indianapolis)

Speedway 500 Regiment, Speedway High School

Sound of Brownsburg Marching Band, Brownsburg High School

Spirit of Muncie Marching Band, Muncie Central High School

Golden Pride Marching Band, Washington Community Schools

“We’re thrilled for these talented musicians to join us at the AES 500 Festival Parade” 500 Festival President & CEO Bob Bryant said. “Their energy will be an amazing addition to the spirit of the best weekend in Indiana!”

One of the 500 Festival’s original events, the AES 500 Festival Parade is one of the nation’s largest, most respected parades, consistently earning national acclaim alongside the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. More than 200,000 people will line the streets of downtown Indianapolis to experience the magic, fanfare, and excitement of the AES 500 Festival Parade. An iconic race-weekend tradition, the Parade will feature spectacular floats, larger-than-life helium balloons, marching bands from across the country, celebrities and everyday heroes, and the 33 drivers who will compete in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge.

The 2024 AES 500 Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, May 25, with festivities starting at 11:45 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis, and the Parade starting at noon.

AES 500 Festival Parade tickets can be purchased at 500festival.com/tickets.