Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates his back-to-back victories by drinking two jugs of the traditional milk, 26 May 2002, in the 86th running of Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. Castroneves becomes the first driver since Al Unser in 1971 to win back-to-back titles. Penske has won 12 Indy 500 races as a team owner. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)