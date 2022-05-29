Month of May

Youngster VeeKay looks to make his mark at Indy

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A Dutch youngster is hoping to make history at the Indianapolis 500.

Rinus VeeKay, born Rinus van Kalmthout, is a 21-year-old IndyCar driver from the Netherlands.

VeeKay starts his third Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. He’s started fourth or better each of the last three years with his best finish being 8th in 2021.

He’ll start on the outside of row one on Sunday afternoon.

News 8 Sport Director Anthony Calhoun caught up with the Ed Carpenter Racing driver before heading to the grid for Sunday’s race.

“My first year, I made one mistake, put myself out of contention last year,” VeeKay said. “I was up there all the time, I was leading and then at the end, I wasn’t there when I needed to be there. So I think I’m going to take it a little bit easier, be more patient and then get myself up there in the top top two, top three for the last bit of the race.”

VeeKay is currently 10th in the IndyCar series standings.

His first victory came in May 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.