Mozel Sanders benefit concert to raise funds for Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual Mozel Sanders Benefit Concert will bring music and community together to support a great cause. The concert aims to raise funds for the Mozel Sanders Foundation, a nonprofit to feed the hungry on Thanksgiving Day.

With just days until the Mozel Sanders benefit concert, music director Elder Ryan Holly Jr. is fine-tuning every detail to ensure that the event is more than just a performance. He sees it as a way to bring hope and unity to Indianapolis.

“It’s been 30 years plus since there’s been a music in honor of the Mozel Sanders Foundation and so we decided to name it the Mozel Sanders ‘Songs of Thankfulness’. It goes along with the season Thanksgiving,” Holly said.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward the Mozel Sanders Foundation mission to provide 10,000 hot meals to families facing food insecurity on Thanksgiving. Holly hopes that everyone who has been impacted by Mozel Sanders and the foundation donates to the cause.

“Come and donate and donate and donate, so we might be able to raise at the minimum $10,000 or $12,000 easy,” Holly said.

Holly says the songs performed will focus on thankfulness.

“Songs that were sung when the pastor Mozel Sanders was alive, he and the late Rev Roosevelt James Sanders pastored here as well,” he said.

For Holly, the concert is a reminder of the strength of the community and the difference that can be made when people work together.

“I hope that they gain that there is still hope and that we can come together for a purpose,” Holly said.

The benefit concert will be held at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Saturday.

