Where to pick up Thanksgiving meals from Mozel Sanders Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers for the Mozel Sanders Foundation‘s annual Thanksgiving dinner event were packing up boxes on Wednesday and getting the food ready for the community.

It was an assembly line of generosity at P30, a coworking space and one of the kitchens the organization is using, as dozens of volunteers packed containers, cooked, and plated 500 meals. All to make sure that no one in Indianapolis goes hungry on Thursday.

“We’re cooking the dressing, we’re cooking some green beans, and we’re also cooking some chicken,” said Stephen Sanders, CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, on Wednesday.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation has served meals for over 50 years, and they’re on track to feed 10,000 people in Indianapolis.

Sanders said Wednesday that no more volunteers at the kitchen or satellite locations are needed, though. “Thank you Indiana, we are full. You guys always show up and show out for us, and we are excited for tomorrow.”

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales joined volunteers Wednesday at P30 to help kick off the preparations. Morales also volunteered last year. The Republican said, “I’m so proud of the work that Mozel Sanders do every year. Last year, I was so honored to be cooking and trying make sure that we can get all of the meals ready for Thanksgiving. This year, we’re excited to be back.”

As Morales sees it, Thanksgiving is a time for the community to appreciate each other and take the time to give back. “Here, when we celebrate for us, it’s a time to reflect to pause and give thanks to all the blessings that we get.”

Starting 9 a.m. Thursday, people can pick up meals from one of the 17 satellite locations. Those who prefer to sit down and enjoy their meals can go to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church on East 34th Street.

“Come at 10 and 12, or between 10 and 12,” Sanders said.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with the Mozel Sanders Foundation to support its mission. For more information, visit mozelsanders.org.

Locations for pickup meals on Thanksgiving Day

Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at these Indianapolis locations. The organization asks that no one calls to reserve or have meals delivered.

Augusta Church – 3445 W. 71st St.

Christ Community Church – 2122 N. Keystone Ave.

Fall Creek Parkway Church – 380 Fall Creek Parkway.

First Baptist Church – 880 W. 28th St.

First Christian Church – 1145 E. Washington St.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church – 1301 N. Goodlet Ave.

Greater St. James Baptist Church – 3101 E. Raymond St.

Jesus House – 3402 N. Schofield Ave.

Kingsley Terrace Church of Christ – 2103 E. 30th St.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church – 1003 W. 16th St.

Mount Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church – 709 N. Belmont Ave.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church – 3500 Graceland Ave.

Resurrection Community Church – 2502 E. 38th St.

Roberts Park United Methodist Church – 401 N. Delaware St.

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church – 418 E. 34th St.

Trinity Baptist Church of Indianapolis – 3162 Baltimore Ave.

25th Street Baptist Church – 525 W. 25th St.

How to make contributions

For those looking to contribute, the Mozel Sanders foundation offers several ways to get involved. Donations can be made online at mozelsanders.org, via text by sending “Mozel” to 53555, through Cash App using $MozelSanders, or by calling 317-636-7985. A $20 donation can feed a family of four.