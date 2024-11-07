Mozel Sanders Foundation preparing to serve thousands of Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For over 50 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has been a lifeline for those facing food insecurity across central Indiana, keeping thousands from going hungry. As Thanksgiving approaches, the foundation is gearing up to serve more people than ever, with a goal to provide 10,000 hot meals to families in need this holiday season.

Stephanie Sanders, the chief operations officer for the Mozel Sanders Foundation, stopped by Daybreak Thursday morning to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the organization’s plans and needs to make this massive effort a reality.

“We have our commercial kitchens, but we’re still in need of one more—and we need chefs,” Sanders said. “We’re looking for a few chefs who can volunteer for just two hours on either Wednesday or Thursday morning, the day before or day of Thanksgiving.”

The foundation secured a network of commercial kitchens to help prepare meals across the city. Volunteers are already in place, but Sanders says the organization needs experienced chefs to help lead the effort.

“We’ll have volunteers ready, but we need some chiefs to lead the way,” she said with a smile.

Expanded locations and volunteer opportunities

This year, the foundation is adding more locations to reach even more people. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will serve as the primary hub, with self-prep kitchens set up at New Directions Church, Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, Roberts Park United Methodist Church, and a new location at The Hangar.

Each of these self-prep sites will play a critical role in getting meals ready to go.

To get involved, volunteers can sign up on the foundation’s website. Sanders highlighted that the website lists all volunteer opportunities, as well as the locations of the 12 satellite kitchens around the city.

A record year on the horizon

With demand higher than ever, the foundation aims to serve 10,000 meals—a record for the organization. While this scale of effort brings challenges, the foundation’s expanded network of kitchens and satellite locations makes the goal achievable.

“Our hub will be at Friendship Missionary Baptist, but we’re also grateful for our satellite locations at First Baptist Church, Augusta Christian Church, and others across the city,” Sanders said.

How you can help: Donations and volunteering

For those who want to help but can’t volunteer, Sanders says financial support is just as crucial.

“Money is as important as oxygen. We can’t breathe or feed without it,” Sanders said. “It’s just $5 to feed one person. So, for a family of four, that’s $20.”

Donations can be made via text by sending “MOZEL” to 53555, or checks can be mailed to Mozel Sanders Foundation, which is located at 709 N. Belmont Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46222. For a quicker option, donations are also accepted through Cash App at $MozSanders.