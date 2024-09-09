Mozel Sanders Foundation seeks kitchen to cook 10,000 Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to be delivered to people as part of the Mozel Sanders Foundation Thanksgiving dinner delivery. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nonprofit Mozel Sanders Foundation has made sure no one in Indianapolis goes hungry on Thanksgiving for over half of a century.

The foundation typically uses a large kitchen to prepare the thousands of Thanksgiving meals it distributes; however, this year, that kitchen at Butler University is no longer available.

Stephan Sanders, CEO of the foundation, said, “Due to risk management and new procedures at Butler, we’re going to be in need of commercial kitchens, like schools, hospitals, any place that can mass produce meals. We’re going to need them this year.”

This year marks 51 years that the foundation will feed the hungry for the holiday.

Sanders said, “On the menu this year, we have green beans, dressing, turkey or chicken, and we have a dinner roll. We are working on the dessert.”

In 2023, 1,500 volunteers served over 10,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving. The foundation will again in 2024 need an army of helpers to prepare, package and deliver the meals.

“Restaurants schools, churches, hospitals, please reach out to use if you’re able to cook or serve 10,000 meals,” Sanders said.

For people who can’t physically help on Thanksgiving, Sanders says, the foundation offers another way for people to give back Sanders said that $20 feeds four people, and one meal is $5, “so if you’re unable to volunteer, please go to our website and donate.”

As Sanders sees it, the Thanksgiving effort not just about feeding the hungry; it’s also about keeping the tradition of love and service in the community alive.

“We were just raised to help people, never think we’re better than someone, and you should never look down on someone unless you’re trying to pick them up.”