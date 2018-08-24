'Lifestyles of Rich and Famous' host Robin Leach dead at 76

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Robin Leach, 1996 photo. (AP Photo/ Steve Coleman)

(WFLA) - "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host Robin Leach has died at the age of 76 in Las Vegas.

Leach had been working for the Las Vegas Review Journal at the time of his death. The newspaper reported his death on Friday.

Leach was born in London in 1941 and decided he wanted to be a journalist at the age of 10, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. Leach went on to work at the Daily Mail and moved to New York in 1963.

While in New York, Leach wrote for the New York Daily news, Ladies Home Journal and People magazine, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

He started working in TV in 1980 and had worked on CNN’s "People Tonight" and "Entertainment Tonight." In 1984, he created ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ which wound up making him a millionaire.