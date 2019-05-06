2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) - Check your freezer!

More than two million pounds of frozen entrees have been recalled due to misbranding. The recall affects PF Chang's home menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice.

The frozen entrees might have milk in them and it's not on the product labels.

Look for the "Best by" dates of Sept. 26, 2019, through April 5, 2020. There haven't been reports of anyone getting sick.

But if you've got this pad thai or fried rice-- throw it out or return it.

Tyson foods just expanded a recall they've had in place since March. They're worried about pieces of metal in the chicken.

That recall now affects more than 11 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that were shipped nationwide.