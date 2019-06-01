31,000 pounds of chicken with possible bone fragments recalled

(WISH) -- More than 31,000 pounds of breaded chicken products have been recalled for possible contamination with pieces of bone material, according to the FDA.

The FDA announced recalls Friday for five types of breaded chicken produced by Perdue Foods on March 21:

11.2-ounce plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

bar code of 072745-001437 on the label. 12-ounce plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

bar code of 072745-001642 on the label. 12-ounce plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

bar code of 072745-002656 on the label. 10-pound bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 22143 on the label.

Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 22143 on the label. 10-pound bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 77265 on the label.

According to the announcement, the chicken was shipped nationwide to retail locations. No adverse reactions due to consuming these products had been reported to the FDA on Friday.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and to throw away or return the product.