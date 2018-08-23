32 children's homeopathic medicines recalled for microbial contamination

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).

ASHEVILLE, NC (WCMH) -- A homeopathic medicine company is recalling some of its products because a microbial contamination could potentially lead to life-threatening infections.

King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 different infant and kids medicines after they tested positive for a microbial contamination.

According to the recall, administration or use of the drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals.

The products were produced between August of 2017 through April of 2018.

See the complete FDA list of products that are recalled here.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com, Monday – Thursday 830am – 330pm.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

The company says there have been no reports of injury or illness to date.