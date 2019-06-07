4 Oklahoma teens save 90-year-old neighbor from fire

SAPULPA, Okla. (WISH) -- Four Oklahoma teens are being hailed as heroes after saving a 90-year-old woman from a house fire.

Catherine Ritchie has called her Sapulpa, Okla. residence home for 58 years, until tragedy struck three weeks ago.

"I was getting ready for bed in the bathroom and I turned around and my bed, the head of my bed was covered with flames," explained Catherine Ritchie.

Luckily four teens were in the area "just looking for something to do" when they smelled something funny and noticed something wasn't right.

"We were actually fixing to leave I thought right? We were fixing to go to QT to get something to drink," explained 16-year-old Seth Byrd.

"It smelled kind of like burning rubber," added 16-year-old Dylan Wick. "Then we heard the house alarm go off."

The teens, ranging in age from 14-17, immediately jumped into action.

While Catherine tried to feel her way out, the boys worked to break into the house.

14-year-old Nick Byrd managed to get in the house through the back door and ran inside, finding her in the hall, lost in the smoke.

"This young boy was right there. He picked me up, and I said, 'I can walk,' and he said, 'We're getting out of here,'" added Catherine.

Everyone was able to make it out of the house safe and no one was injured.

Catherine said she's grateful the young boys were there.

"That's what I have to think. They were just special. As young as they were," she said.

Her daughter said Catherine has 42 grandchildren, and she's very happy she's still here with them.

---

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.