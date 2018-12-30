6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport This photo provided by Lynn Krugman and taken through a window shows emergency personnel responding after an "equipment failure" involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Baltimore. Officials say several people were injured. (Lynn Krugman via AP) [ + - ] Video

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say six people have been injured after a "partial equipment failure" involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The airport tweeted that six people were taken to a hospital Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger.

Southwest says the airport's jet bridge, which connects the plane to the terminal, failed while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft. Southwest says remaining passengers safely exited the plane using air stairs.

The airport says the plane has been moved and there have been no further impacts to airport operations. An investigation is ongoing.