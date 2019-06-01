Ben & Jerry's plans to soon make CBD-infused ice cream
(WISH) -- The duo that brought you the Chunky Monkey, Phish Food and Cherry Garcia ice cream flavors is now looking to expand with their take on the CBD-flavored trend.
Ben & Jerry's is looking to launch a new flavor that is centered around cannabidiol or CBD.
The company intends to make the CBD-infused ice cream available after CBD is legalized on the federal level.
CBD is considered a "hot trend" in 2019, according to a National Restaurant Association survey.
"We're doing this for our fans," said CEO Matthew McCarthy. "We've listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they're looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry's way."
One big question is: what will they name the flavor?