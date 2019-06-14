Birthday cards from across country sent to toddler with Down syndrome who is battling cancer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Provided Photo/CNN Newsource)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN Newsource) -- A three-year-old South Carolina boy with Down syndrome who is also battling cancer is getting birthday wishes from all over the country.

Freddie Taylor was diagnosed with leukemia a few months ago.​​​​​​​

He's now completing his fourth round of chemotherapy, and preparing for a fifth round.

Friday is Freddie's birthday.​​​​​​​

About a week ago, his mother sent out a request for birthday cards, and the response was amazing.​​​​​​​

Cards and packages came in from as far away as Las Vegas.​​​​​​​

"He loves to read. He reads the paper. He reads the labs that come in in the morning," said Joanne Taylor, Freddie's mom. "So we open the cards and read them together."

Doctors expect Freddie's treatment to last another two years.​​​​​​​

In order to be considered cured, he has to be in remission for another five years after that.