Bride calls off wedding after guests won't pay $1,500 to attend

(WCMH) -- - A woman blames her friends and family for the cancelation of her dream wedding, and her social media tirade is going viral.

The Canadian bride, named Susan, wanted to spend $60,000 on her dream destination wedding, and she wanted her guests to foot the bill.

“Our dream wedding amounts to 60K – all included with flights to Aruba. All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen,” Susan wrote in a Facebook post. “We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500. We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true.”

She said her maid of honor pledged $5,000, and her ex-fiancé’s family pledged another $3,000.

The bride made it perfectly clear to everyone that if they didn’t contribute, they weren’t invited. Only eight people replied and included the check.

“Desperately, we resent our invites and asked people to donate what they could. I mean seriously people, what is $1,000? What is $1500? Clearly, not a lot,” she continued. “We also set up a go fund me. That only got us $250. At this point we were exhausted, tired.”

Her fiancé suggested getting married in Las Vegas to save money. The suggestion was not well-received.

“I laughed in his face, but he was dead serious. He wanted those cheap, raggedy, filthy, whore like Vegas weddings. I mean WHAT the f***?? Was he out of his mind?” she said. “Am I some Hooch piece of f***ing trash, a hooker? Am I supposed to like the idea of getting married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics, and the get rich fast fallacy? Suddenly, my body began to shake as I entered a panic attack.”

When she called her maid of honor for support, she was advised to stick to a budget. She didn’t like that answer.

“I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal. I called her a filthy f***ing poor excuse of a friend, and hung up,” said Susan.

The couple later broke up over the ordeal.

A woman claiming to be Susan’s cousin posted screenshots of the 17 paragraph tirade to Reddit.

'We all think she's saying that to be dramatic. I also have a feeling she may have been drinking while writing this status, it's especially vulgar and incredibly embarrassing. It was only up for maybe 15 minutes before she took it down,' the cousin wrote.