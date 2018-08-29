National

Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:50 AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain says co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played for the Eagles before signing with the Browns in June.

Prosecutors say Sonoiki was a trader at an unnamed firm. An IMDB profile lists him as a writer on the popular TV series "Black-ish" as well as other movies and TV shows.

Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he's sorry and "deeply" regrets his actions.

He says he "didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades."

A message seeking comment from the federal defender representing Sonoiki wasn't immediately returned.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the situation.

