Bud Light selling rainbow bottles for Pride Month

(WFLA) - Bud Light is celebrating the LGBTQ community with the release of its first-ever rainbow bottle.

The company said it has partnered with GLAAD to launch rainbow bottles for Pride. For every case sold from May 27 to June 30, "Bud Light will donate $1 to GLAAD, up to $150,000 to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love."

"Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it," said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. "The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond."

The colorful bottles will not be sold in stores but can be found in bars nationwide throughout the month of June.

The beers made their debut at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4.