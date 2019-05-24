Burger King introduces contest to pay off student loans

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved This Wednesday, June 20, 2012, photo shows a Burger King sign in Richardson, Texas.

(WFLA) – Burger King is offering to "eat" your student debt.

The fast-food chain announced "Whopper Loans" on Thursday.

To enter, customers should download the Burger King app and make a purchase.

The app will then ask the customer to enter their monthly student loan amount.

The grand prize provides up to $100,000 for post-secondary student loan repayment.

Weekly prizes, 300 in total, provide up to $500 towards monthly payments.

There is a limit of one entry per person per week of the promotion period.

