Candidate suggests McCain family timed statement on ending treatment to hurt her campaign

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - In this May 2, 2018 file photo, Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward speaks to the media as she prepares to file her nominating petitions at the state Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Hours before Sen. John McCain died on Saturday, a Republican seeking Arizona’s other U.S. Senate seat suggested that his family’s earlier announcement that he was ending cancer treatment had been timed to hurt her campaign.

Former State Sen. Kelli Ward, who lost a primary to McCain running from the right in 2016 and is now trying to win the GOP nomination for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat, made the suggestion in response to a Facebook post by a campaign aide.